Johnny Galecki's Tribute To Ex Kaley Cuoco Has Everyone Talking

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco's on-screen romance in the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" drove much of the storyline, as it was the colliding worlds of the scientist and his friends with the beautiful, aspiring actor that made the comedy happen. The relationship spilled off the screen and into real life in late 2007, when Galecki and Cuoco began dating. The couple, however, never went public with their relationship until after they broke up in 2009, Cuoco told CBS Watch in 2010. "It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn't want anything to ruin that," Cuoco said.

Cuoco said she was drawn to Galecki from Day One. "When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend," she said on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast (via ET Canada) in November 2020. Given that the show aired in September 2007 and they broke up in late 2009, Galecki and Cuoco must have gotten together shortly thereafter. Their characters continued to play a couple long afterward, which required them to be in frequent love scenes together. In fact, Cuoco thinks creator Chuck Lorre included extra sex scenes after the two broke up "just to f*** with us," she joked with Shepard. All these years later, Galecki and Cuoco continue to be friends — and even mess with each other on social media.