The Tragic Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Eddie Mekka

Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa, also known as "The Big Ragu," on "Laverne & Shirley," has died at age 69, per TMZ. The actor was found dead in his California home on November 27 during a welfare check after friends and neighbors had not heard from him for several days. Mekka's brothe,r Warren Mekjian, told the tabloid that Mekka was recently hospitalized for blood clots and could barely walk. Mekjian also said that there was no indication of foul play in his brother's death.

Mekka played Carmine, Shirley's boyfriend, from 1976-1983. But prior to appearing on television, Mekka worked on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical after starring in "The Lieutenant" in 1975, according to Broadway.com. His other Broadway credits include "Jumpers" and "The Magic Show." Additionally, he appeared in the national tour of "Grease" with his TV girlfriend Cindy Williams, who played Shirley. Williams paid tribute to her former co-star on Twitter. "My darling Eddie, a world-class talent who could do it all," she wrote. "I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories..."