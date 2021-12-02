The Truth Behind Cardi B's Collaboration With Playboy

In a longer, more official statement, via WWD, Cardi B said of her new leadership role at Playboy and the new platform Centerfold, "I can't believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms."

The rapper then went on to explain more about the "creator-led platform" called Centerfold. "Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality," Cardi said. "And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."

And it looks like her role at the iconic company isn't just for show. As a Creative Director, Cardi will be in charge of artistic direction of digital editorials as well as future Playboy-branded merch. The company's CEO, Ben Kohn, said in a statement, "Centerfold will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago — and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era," and referred to the rapper as a "creative genius." No lies there. We honestly cannot wait.