How Sharon Osbourne Just Defended Kelly Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne is not having it. The outspoken television host and mother to Kelly Osbourne recently took to Twitter to defend her daughter, who has been vocal in her recent struggles with her health and sobriety amidst the pandemic.
In April, the daughter of Sharon and heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed that she relapsed after almost four years of sobriety. Speaking to Extra at the time, she revealed that her "nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown" and opined she is "an addict and had thought that ... I could drink like a normal person, [but] it turns out I cannot." The announcement of her relapse came just months after her body transformation, in which she lost 85 pounds after surgery and made several lifestyle changes. She made the revelation on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, in which she stated she "had surgery" and that "I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say" (via Extra). She did make sure to note that the surgery, however, was just a starting point, as it entails a swath of hard work to maintain afterward.
In October, Kelly updated fans and revealed she is five months sober (via ET Online). However, in light of such, she ultimately became the victim of "fat shaming," as she wrote on Instagram, from an insensitive report about to be published by the National Enquirer. And mom Sharon is clapping back.
Sharon Osbourne calls out this publication's 'bottom-feeding' editor-in-chief
On November 30, Kelly Osbourne shared some poignant reflections via Instagram Stories. In one, she lamented that "This past year has been the hardest year of my life," but noted she is "happy [and] healthy" (via ET Online). However, in another, she shared an email from the National Enquirer. "The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports Kelly Osbourne has put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year," the email read. The outlet added, "The resulting weight gain has left her at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus." Kelly promptly called out their editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, and soon after, mom Sharon Osbourne chimed in.
"You call yourself a reporter, however that is laughable," Sharon wrote on Twitter in an open letter. Elsewhere, she states they "are justifying the story" by invoking COVID, even though "The world is worried about catching covid — fat, thin, old, young — even dogs and cats." Sharon also noted in spite of Kelly's "bad year," her daughter "is doing amazingly well." She further tears into Dolan, stating, "If you can't give her the dignity of taking a walk with me ... in our neighborhood without humiliating her ... all I can say is SHAME ON YOU."
She concludes with a resonant stinger, calling Dolan a "bottom feeder with a lack of empathy who works for a joke of a magazine which is nothing more than a comic book."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).