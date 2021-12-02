How Sharon Osbourne Just Defended Kelly Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is not having it. The outspoken television host and mother to Kelly Osbourne recently took to Twitter to defend her daughter, who has been vocal in her recent struggles with her health and sobriety amidst the pandemic.

In April, the daughter of Sharon and heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed that she relapsed after almost four years of sobriety. Speaking to Extra at the time, she revealed that her "nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown" and opined she is "an addict and had thought that ... I could drink like a normal person, [but] it turns out I cannot." The announcement of her relapse came just months after her body transformation, in which she lost 85 pounds after surgery and made several lifestyle changes. She made the revelation on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, in which she stated she "had surgery" and that "I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say" (via Extra). She did make sure to note that the surgery, however, was just a starting point, as it entails a swath of hard work to maintain afterward.

In October, Kelly updated fans and revealed she is five months sober (via ET Online). However, in light of such, she ultimately became the victim of "fat shaming," as she wrote on Instagram, from an insensitive report about to be published by the National Enquirer. And mom Sharon is clapping back.