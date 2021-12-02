Mariska Hargitay Confronts Heckler On Set And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Mariska Hargitay has been on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since the show's inception in 1999. Indeed, the actor's Detective Olivia Benson character is synonymous with "SVU," although she has stepped out into other worlds in the "Law & Order" universe. In May, Hargitay had a guest role on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" which saw her reunite with Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliott Stabler. During the episode, Stabler gave Benson a letter and the contents remained a secret (via Outsider).
That letter gave Hargitay a chance to have fun with fans, as she decided to read it in a May Instagram video. "I wanted to share it with you because I think you deserve to know," the "SVU" star said. This was a prank, and a series of construction noises obstructed Hargitay's words as she "read" the secret letter. Fun!
The actor is known for playing a serious character, but she enjoys playful fan interaction. While out for dinner in 2014, Hargitay was approached by a woman who let the TV star know she looked eerily similar to Detective Benson. "You look exactly like the woman on Law & Order—but you're much younger and prettier ... She's got to be pushing 60!" Hargitay recalled the fan saying while appearing on "Chelsea Lately." Hargitay egged the fan on while never revealing her identity — but she did pay for the woman's meal. Years later, Hargitay showed similar poise as she dealt with a fan while filming.
Mariska Hargitay keeps her cool
A bystander shared footage of Mariska Hargitay confronting a person while she filmed an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Washington Square Park on November 30. In the clip that was posted on Twitter, Hargitay speaks to a man who had been singing while the actors tried to film. "We're just trying to get this shot. Is it OK if you don't sing when we say 'Action'?" the actor politely asked.
The man's words are unclear in the video, but "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight recalled the interaction. "He looked around and was like, 'Are you famous?' And she goes, 'Well, yeah, I guess so,'" Leight told the New York Post. The singer bartered with Hargitay that he would cease singing if he could get an autograph. "If you want to make a deal, I'm happy to do that for you, it's just that we're shooting, so it doesn't work for the scene ... I'll get to you, though," the actor said with a smile.
Fans were floored by Hargitay's grace in the potentially sticky situation. "Years ago I was on the set and someone kept taking flash pics. She did the same thing with them," a person replied on Twitter. "I love her so much. I wouldn't want to get in the way of @Mariska. She is a boss," another added. "I think she could run for mayor and win pretty easily," showrunner Leight told the Post.