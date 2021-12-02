Mariska Hargitay Confronts Heckler On Set And Fans Are Beyond Impressed

Mariska Hargitay has been on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since the show's inception in 1999. Indeed, the actor's Detective Olivia Benson character is synonymous with "SVU," although she has stepped out into other worlds in the "Law & Order" universe. In May, Hargitay had a guest role on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" which saw her reunite with Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliott Stabler. During the episode, Stabler gave Benson a letter and the contents remained a secret (via Outsider).

That letter gave Hargitay a chance to have fun with fans, as she decided to read it in a May Instagram video. "I wanted to share it with you because I think you deserve to know," the "SVU" star said. This was a prank, and a series of construction noises obstructed Hargitay's words as she "read" the secret letter. Fun!

The actor is known for playing a serious character, but she enjoys playful fan interaction. While out for dinner in 2014, Hargitay was approached by a woman who let the TV star know she looked eerily similar to Detective Benson. "You look exactly like the woman on Law & Order­—but you're much younger and prettier ... She's got to be pushing 60!" Hargitay recalled the fan saying while appearing on "Chelsea Lately." Hargitay egged the fan on while never revealing her identity — but she did pay for the woman's meal. Years later, Hargitay showed similar poise as she dealt with a fan while filming.