Is Josh Lucas' Relationship In Trouble?
Fans were delighted when Josh Lucas announced he was dating model Rachel Mortenson. A source told the Daily Mail that the "Sweet Home Alabama" star and Mortenson became Instagram official in April after meeting during the pandemic. "Josh is currently filming in Atlanta and Rachel is always around on set," the insider revealed at the time. "They're inseparable and really into each other."
It was exciting to see Lucas in love again after the "Ford v Ferrari" actor's on-and-off relationship with his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Noah, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Henriquez filed for divorce in 2014, but Lucas and his ex-wife went back and forth for years. After Lucas and Henriquez tried to make it work in 2020, Henriquez blasted her estranged ex on social media, accusing him of cheating and tweeting (via "Today"): "Exes are exes for a reason." The post has since been deleted.
Mortenson seemed to be a fresh start for the "Glory Road" star. The model has shared super cute Instagram videos and photos with Lucas, and it appeared their relationship was serious. AceShowBiz reported that Lucas was even getting to know Mortenson's 12-year-old daughter Ruby.
But if Lucas' recent Instagram activity is any indication, we might be looking at a bonafide celebrity breakup — or at least one confusing mystery.
Josh Lucas cleared out his entire Instagram
Josh Lucas wiped his Instagram account of all but one photo and stopped following Rachel Mortenson, Page Six reports. (Instagram always knows, y'all!) But it's also important to point out that Lucas is only following one person at all — and that user, interestingly, is the mysterious artist Banksy.
Along with nearly every other post, Lucas and Mortenson's sweet photos and videos are gone from his page. Page Six noted that Lucas is on set in the Dominican Republic until February 2022, so there's speculation that the distance between the actor and Mortenson was too much. The only image Lucas still has up on Instagram is a sentimental photo of himself from 2019 coaching the Brooklyn youth sports team The Fighting Flounders, just as his father coached him.
But fear not, fans: There may still be hope. Mortenson still has all her photos and videos with Lucas up on her Instagram — and she's still following Lucas. And let's face facts: it would be at least a little hard to break up with the man Jennifer Lopez claims gave her the best on-screen kiss in Hollywood, right?