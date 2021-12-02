Is Josh Lucas' Relationship In Trouble?

Fans were delighted when Josh Lucas announced he was dating model Rachel Mortenson. A source told the Daily Mail that the "Sweet Home Alabama" star and Mortenson became Instagram official in April after meeting during the pandemic. "Josh is currently filming in Atlanta and Rachel is always around on set," the insider revealed at the time. "They're inseparable and really into each other."

It was exciting to see Lucas in love again after the "Ford v Ferrari" actor's on-and-off relationship with his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Noah, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Henriquez filed for divorce in 2014, but Lucas and his ex-wife went back and forth for years. After Lucas and Henriquez tried to make it work in 2020, Henriquez blasted her estranged ex on social media, accusing him of cheating and tweeting (via "Today"): "Exes are exes for a reason." The post has since been deleted.

Mortenson seemed to be a fresh start for the "Glory Road" star. The model has shared super cute Instagram videos and photos with Lucas, and it appeared their relationship was serious. AceShowBiz reported that Lucas was even getting to know Mortenson's 12-year-old daughter Ruby.

But if Lucas' recent Instagram activity is any indication, we might be looking at a bonafide celebrity breakup — or at least one confusing mystery.