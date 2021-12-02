Ramona Singer's Tribute To Late Designer Virgil Abloh Has Fans Seeing Red

Legendary Black fashion designer Virgil Abloh died on November 28, due to cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer, read a statement posted on his Instagram account. The Louis Vuitton creative's death shocked the globe, and it was days before his final Spring/Summer 2022 collection scheduled to take place at Art Basel in Miami. However, on November 30, the show went on, and "Virgil Was Here" became a successful tribute to the legendary designer. "In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend," Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement on Instagram.

There were many heartfelt reactions to Abloh's final show, both from celebrities and fans alike. Joe Jonas paid tribute to the late visionary by tweeting, "Honored to have witnessed such a beautiful show," while one Twitter user called the event "absolutely amazing." They added, "Definitely brought tears to my eyes while watching. An incredible talent and inspiration gone way too soon. Virgil will be truly missed."

"Real Housewives of New York" star Ramona Singer also honored Abloh in an Instagram post after seeing his final show. However, many people are not happy with the reality star's tribute.