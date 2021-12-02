Ramona Singer's Tribute To Late Designer Virgil Abloh Has Fans Seeing Red
Legendary Black fashion designer Virgil Abloh died on November 28, due to cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer, read a statement posted on his Instagram account. The Louis Vuitton creative's death shocked the globe, and it was days before his final Spring/Summer 2022 collection scheduled to take place at Art Basel in Miami. However, on November 30, the show went on, and "Virgil Was Here" became a successful tribute to the legendary designer. "In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend," Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement on Instagram.
There were many heartfelt reactions to Abloh's final show, both from celebrities and fans alike. Joe Jonas paid tribute to the late visionary by tweeting, "Honored to have witnessed such a beautiful show," while one Twitter user called the event "absolutely amazing." They added, "Definitely brought tears to my eyes while watching. An incredible talent and inspiration gone way too soon. Virgil will be truly missed."
"Real Housewives of New York" star Ramona Singer also honored Abloh in an Instagram post after seeing his final show. However, many people are not happy with the reality star's tribute.
Ramona Singer's tribute to Virgil Abloh received mixed reactions
Fans certainly have mixed feelings about Ramona Singer's Instagram tribute to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. " ... It was a very touching and meaningful event @louisvuitton last night, honoring a man who was extremely talented and well respected in the fashion community & the world. I am so grateful I was able to attend to experience this," Ramona captioned the post.
While her caption seems harmless when taken at face value, some of Ramona's alleged past remarks and behavior towards her Black co-stars made fans wonder if she should really be making a tribute to the legendary Black designer. According to The Sun, on "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip," Ramona repeatedly mixed up "ATL" Housewives Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, two Black women who look nothing alike. Per Page Six, Ramona also allegedly said, "This is why we shouldn't have Black people on the show," referring to her "RHONY" co-star Eboni K. Williams — an allegation that Ramona strongly denied. This resulted in a racism investigation against the housewife, which she eventually was cleared from.
In the comments of Ramona's Instagram share, many decried her caption. One follower suggested that the reality star "maybe sit this one out." Another accused Ramona of being a party crasher. "You crashed this event, ain't no way you were invited," they said. Others came to her defense, like this fan, who commented, "I really wish you and others would block these mean people and delete their terrible comments" — or this one, who appreciated her words. "Well said Ramona," they wrote.