Did Prince William Really Have A Relationship With Britney Spears?

Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday on December 2, 2021, and she has been making headlines fairly frequently over the past several months. For the first time in 13 years, after a long battle, the "Piece of Me" singer is living a life free of a conservatorship; Judge Brenda Penny made the ruling on November 12. "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," she said, according to The New York Times.

Back in her heyday, Britney was one of the most talked about pop stars in the world. Even beyond that, the entertainer was unsurprisingly in the dreams of many boys, including one royal heir. Britney and Prince William are around the same age, and evidently connected way back when the future king was just a teenager. Britney and William had been talking, which is something that Britney admitted herself. "Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion — we exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," she said during an interview on a British talk show, according to ABC News. The pop star claims that William actually stood her up — and the two never got the chance to meet in person. But did they actually have an online relationship?