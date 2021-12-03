Did Prince William Really Have A Relationship With Britney Spears?
Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday on December 2, 2021, and she has been making headlines fairly frequently over the past several months. For the first time in 13 years, after a long battle, the "Piece of Me" singer is living a life free of a conservatorship; Judge Brenda Penny made the ruling on November 12. "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," she said, according to The New York Times.
Back in her heyday, Britney was one of the most talked about pop stars in the world. Even beyond that, the entertainer was unsurprisingly in the dreams of many boys, including one royal heir. Britney and Prince William are around the same age, and evidently connected way back when the future king was just a teenager. Britney and William had been talking, which is something that Britney admitted herself. "Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion — we exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," she said during an interview on a British talk show, according to ABC News. The pop star claims that William actually stood her up — and the two never got the chance to meet in person. But did they actually have an online relationship?
Britney Spears has denied having a cyber relationship with Prince William
In the new book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," author Christopher Andersen claims that Britney Spears and Prince William actually had a bit of a thing despite never actually meeting face to face. The two "tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush," Anderson told Us Weekly. Interestingly, Spears denied having any kind of cyber relationship with William during her interview on the "Frank Skinner Show," according to ABC News.
While Spears never actually dated a Brit, she did find a few guys from across the pond quite attractive. One in particular? Soccer star David Beckham. "I think he's cute," she told The Associated Press (via ABC News). "I'm hoping he'll help me with the soccer moves for the commercial," she said. In another interview, she said that Beckham was her "favorite" soccer player and called him a "cutie," according to Digital Spy.
Of course, neither Prince William or David Beckham worked out for Britney, who dated Justin Timberlake before marrying back-up dancer Kevin Federline, and having two children with him. She and Federline divorced in 2006, and Spears went on to date a couple more guys. She's currently engaged to model and actor Sam Asghari.