Why Is Kate Middleton Worried About Her Kids?
As the mother-of-three, it's no surprise that Kate Middleton feels a bit worried for her children. Growing up under the hectic royal lifestyle, a world of media scrutiny and familial expectations await the three youngsters in Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, while grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William are numbers one and two in the line of succession to the British throne, the three children respectively come in third, fourth, and fifth place. No pressure at all!
On motherhood, Kate revealed that she draws upon her own experiences to influence and parent her three kids. Speaking on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast in 2020 (via Town & Country), she noted that the "quality of relationships" and "a safe environment" are imperative to a successful coming-of-age. "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about," Kate stated. "I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations."
"It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this,'" Kate continued, adding that "it's [actually] so simple." But despite its relative simplicity, there's one thing that still bogs the Duchess of Cambridge down when it comes to raising her and Prince William's children.
Kate Middleton is worried about her kids receiving 'too much screen time'
Gone are the days when the streets were packed with kids playing, as the boom in immersive tech opened up a new virtual wormhole to get lost in. "Whether it's watching TV, playing games on laptops and iPads or spending time on social media, recreational screen time is occupying hours of [children's days], and has replaced outdoor play," said Dr. Aric Sigman, who conducted a study on children's daily habits (via Child in the City).
Kate Middleton shares that same worry. As Christmastime begins to roll around, Kate and Prince William have begun "thinking more carefully" about their gift-giving, as royal author Katie Nicholl told Ok! Magazine (via the Daily Mail). "George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy," though Kate is worried they receive "too much screen time," she revealed. "Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum," Nicholl added, noting that she and Prince William are looking for presents that can be "used outdoors" and/or "last forever."
And despite being the youngest of the lot, however, it seems that Prince Louis hasn't developed an affinity for screens just yet. According to Nicholl, Louis is "happiest when exploring the grounds" of the family's Anmer home, while all the children have "climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden."