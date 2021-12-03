Why Is Kate Middleton Worried About Her Kids?

As the mother-of-three, it's no surprise that Kate Middleton feels a bit worried for her children. Growing up under the hectic royal lifestyle, a world of media scrutiny and familial expectations await the three youngsters in Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, while grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William are numbers one and two in the line of succession to the British throne, the three children respectively come in third, fourth, and fifth place. No pressure at all!

On motherhood, Kate revealed that she draws upon her own experiences to influence and parent her three kids. Speaking on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast in 2020 (via Town & Country), she noted that the "quality of relationships" and "a safe environment" are imperative to a successful coming-of-age. "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about," Kate stated. "I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations."

"It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this,'" Kate continued, adding that "it's [actually] so simple." But despite its relative simplicity, there's one thing that still bogs the Duchess of Cambridge down when it comes to raising her and Prince William's children.