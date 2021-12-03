What CNN Noticed After Chris Cuomo's Suspension

Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, were media darlings throughout most of 2020, thanks to their playful on-screen banter as two Italian-American brothers who tease as much as they love one another.

However, it seemed like America's love affair with the Cuomos came to a screeching halt when Andrew was forced to resign due to the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that were made against him. To make matters worse, Chris reportedly used his position in the media in a "cozy and improper nature" with some of his brother's aides, according to CNN, which has led the network to make the decision to suspend him indefinitely. Chris, meanwhile, has made it no secret that his suspension has felt like a career embarrassment for him. During his Sirius XM show, "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo" on December 1, he said, "It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did."

That might not be the only thing that Chris could possibly feel embarrassed about, however, as his former bosses at CNN have just noticed something peculiar happened to his show after he was let go.