Jaime M. Callica On What It's Like To Work With Hollywood Heavyweight Tyler Perry - Exclusive

Being cast in BET+ drama "Ruthless" is not something that Jaime M. Callica takes lightly. "I'm eternally grateful to Tyler Perry for that opportunity. That was my first series regular role, first time shooting in Atlanta. So I'm really grateful for that," he said, highlighting his admiration for Perry. "He is like the judge, jury, and executioner," he said of the famed media mogul. "So he is the writer, executive producer, and he's the director. So I work with Mr. P every day."

Given that "Ruthless" was one of the first TV productions to resume after the pandemic shutdown, Callica detailed some of the groundbreaking measures Perry took to ensure everyone's safety. "What Mr. P did is... he took open land and built tons of houses, effectively to be able to house all of the cast and crew. So what we all did was you got tested, you went on into the compound onto the studio lot, and you stayed there while you shot your whole show or your whole movie. And he fed you. I mean, typically you get breakfast and lunch as you know, but we were getting dinner."

Callica also was quick to share that Perry did his best to make their time enjoyable. "There were movie nights with big projector screens. There would be a liquor bus or liquor cart that would go around if you wanted to pick your little liquor in the evenings or on the weekends and stuff like that," he recalled. "So that was unprecedented . . . No one else did something like that to be able to try to get back to work, but also keep everyone as safe as possible."