Demi Lovato Shares Major Update About Their Sobriety

In an Instagram story slide shared on December 2, Demi Lovato announced a big change in the way they handle their sobriety. "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," the singer wrote. They further captioned the slide with a strong message about abstaining from substances entirely: "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse issues since their youth, said the intense control of complete sobriety for years pushed them to lose control ahead of their 2018 overdose. "Anytime that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna, like, overflow at some point," they explained, per In Touch. "That's ultimately what happened to me, in a lot of areas of my life."

Lovato has been open about the self-reflective work they have done on their recovery journey in recent years. Lovato, who identifies as non-binary, explained how not coming to terms with their gender identity led to their overdose. On their podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer explained, "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that," they said. "Or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star." Lovato continued, "I thought that was what I was supposed to be and now I just realize that it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that [the overdose] is the type of stuff that happens when you do."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).