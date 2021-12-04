Maria Menounos Gives A Heartbreaking Update On Her Fertility Journey
Maria Menounos has made a huge name for herself in the entertainment industry and is best known for hosting "Extra" and "E! News," and serving as a journalist for a numerous outlets. She's married to the CEO of AfterBuzz TV, Keven Undergaro. The couple tied the knot in 2017 after nearly two decades of dating, per The Sun. Although it was "love at first sight" for Menounos, the couple went through a number of ups and downs over the course of their relationship, including gaining the acceptance of Menounos' parents and struggling to make ends meet, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. They also remained together for both Menounos' brain cancer diagnosis, as well as that of her mother. As for the reason it took them so long to get married, Undergaro told Yahoo! Lifestyle that if they hadn't waited 17 years, he doesn't "think it would be as special."
In recent years, the "Chasing Maria Menounos" star has opened up about yet another bump in the road: the couple's experience with infertility. After she had her brain tumor removed in 2017, they decided to start trying for a baby via surrogacy, which Menounos revealed to People in the beginning of 2018. The original plan was to go with IVF, but both Menounos and Undergaro were worried about her body being able to handle the stress of a pregnancy. More than three years later, the couple is still trying to grow their family.
Maria Menounos isn't sure she will ever have children
Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro have faced plenty of loss and setbacks when it comes to growing their family. In an interview with Today Parents, the "One Tree Hill" actor opened up about the latest disappointment regarding the couple's attempt to get pregnant via surrogacy. Menounos told the publication that the couple "had an amazing surrogate" whom they "loved." However, after multiple attempts to impregnate the surrogate with Menounos and Undergaro's embryos, the fertility doctor told them "it was never going to work." While the duo are determined to not give up yet, the entertainment reporter has understandably felt conflicted about her desire to have children and her ability to turn this dream into a reality. She stated, "You start to think ... 'Is it a message that we're not supposed to have kids?'"
Menounos last gave an update on the couple's fertility journey in July on her "Better Together" YouTube series. She told viewers, "I thought we'd have the surrogacy thing down. We'd be implanted by now. We'd have all this excitement and that just keeps not working." To add to the loss, the "Fantastic Four" actor's mother died in May from brain cancer, according to People. Prior to her death, Menounos had announced that her mom was "hanging on" to meet her grandchild. In part because of this, Menounos believes that the pregnancy will "happen at that right time," per Today Parents.