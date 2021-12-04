Maria Menounos Gives A Heartbreaking Update On Her Fertility Journey

Maria Menounos has made a huge name for herself in the entertainment industry and is best known for hosting "Extra" and "E! News," and serving as a journalist for a numerous outlets. She's married to the CEO of AfterBuzz TV, Keven Undergaro. The couple tied the knot in 2017 after nearly two decades of dating, per The Sun. Although it was "love at first sight" for Menounos, the couple went through a number of ups and downs over the course of their relationship, including gaining the acceptance of Menounos' parents and struggling to make ends meet, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. They also remained together for both Menounos' brain cancer diagnosis, as well as that of her mother. As for the reason it took them so long to get married, Undergaro told Yahoo! Lifestyle that if they hadn't waited 17 years, he doesn't "think it would be as special."

In recent years, the "Chasing Maria Menounos" star has opened up about yet another bump in the road: the couple's experience with infertility. After she had her brain tumor removed in 2017, they decided to start trying for a baby via surrogacy, which Menounos revealed to People in the beginning of 2018. The original plan was to go with IVF, but both Menounos and Undergaro were worried about her body being able to handle the stress of a pregnancy. More than three years later, the couple is still trying to grow their family.