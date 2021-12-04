Big News For Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton did not find lasting love on "The Bachelor" or "Bachelor in Paradise," despite several tries. In fact, she navigated some tough breakups during those appearances. She was on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor," and had a hometown date where Ben met her two daughters. Alas, she was eliminated at the next rose ceremony (per Life & Style). Amanda looked for love again during Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise," and for a while, it seemed she was successful. She got engaged to Josh Murray, but that romance ended badly. Another "Bachelor Nation" romance came with Robby Hayes during the next season of "Bachelor in Paradise." Unfortunately, that relationship crashed and burned quickly, too. However, Amanda just shared big news via her Instagram, signaling that she might have finally found the right guy for her.

"The Bachelor" star was married once before, from 2012 to 2015. Her marriage to Nick Buonfiglio ended in divorce, but they had two girls together, Kinsley and Charlie, according to Entertainment Tonight. After her unsuccessful run on reality television, Amanda seemingly found love with former professional volleyball player Bobby Jacobs. That relationship, however, had its rough moments, too. The two dated for about a year, but she was also once arrested in Las Vegas after an alleged domestic violence incident with Jacobs, noted Us Weekly. Despite her numerous rocky romances from her past, Amanda may have finally managed to break that pattern and found happiness.