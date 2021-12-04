Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Seeing Ryan Reynolds Fully Nude

Sandra Bullock is one of the most well-respected actors in the industry, and she has such a wide range of skills. The A-lister always nails her roles — from comedies to dramas, and everything else in between — and we simply cannot get enough of the superstar. In recent years, the actor has not taken on many projects and has been focusing on spending time with her kids, Louis and Laila.

In an interview with Extra, Bullock explained the dynamic between her and boyfriend Bryan Randall when it comes to their parenting skills. "Yeah, I mean, I like being a mom. I like being a mother hen. I like bringing that game to work ... I tell them what to do, how to live their life. That's what I like to do: be bossy," she shared, adding that she's often the "bad cop," whereas Randall takes it easier on the kiddos. "​​I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place," she added.

But Bullock has returned back in the limelight this year, starring in the highly anticipated Netflix film, "The Unforgivable," where she plays a released convict recently released from prison who's looking for her sister. While this proved to be one of Bullock's more serious roles in her career, she took a trip down memory lane to recall some of her older, comedy-driven hits, like "The Proposal," and she had plenty to say about Ryan Reynolds and the nude scene.