Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Seeing Ryan Reynolds Fully Nude
Sandra Bullock is one of the most well-respected actors in the industry, and she has such a wide range of skills. The A-lister always nails her roles — from comedies to dramas, and everything else in between — and we simply cannot get enough of the superstar. In recent years, the actor has not taken on many projects and has been focusing on spending time with her kids, Louis and Laila.
In an interview with Extra, Bullock explained the dynamic between her and boyfriend Bryan Randall when it comes to their parenting skills. "Yeah, I mean, I like being a mom. I like being a mother hen. I like bringing that game to work ... I tell them what to do, how to live their life. That's what I like to do: be bossy," she shared, adding that she's often the "bad cop," whereas Randall takes it easier on the kiddos. "I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place," she added.
But Bullock has returned back in the limelight this year, starring in the highly anticipated Netflix film, "The Unforgivable," where she plays a released convict recently released from prison who's looking for her sister. While this proved to be one of Bullock's more serious roles in her career, she took a trip down memory lane to recall some of her older, comedy-driven hits, like "The Proposal," and she had plenty to say about Ryan Reynolds and the nude scene.
Sandra Bullock says she didn't look during the nude scene
Most people who earn the privilege of filming a nude scene with Ryan Reynolds would be overwhelmed with joy. There's absolutely no doubt that Mr. Reynolds is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, and he and Sandra Bullock go way back. The two made magic on the set of "The Proposal," which we would now count as a classic.
Bullock opened up about the infamous nude bathroom scene on "The About Last Night Podcast With Adam Ray." Ray took a trip down memory lane, naming films and asking Bullock what memory it sparked. "Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. I mean, we go way, way, way back," she shared of "The Proposal," adding that the day of shooting that nude scene was a closed set, and only hair and makeup were there. "Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, you know, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little... not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, didn't look! Is protected and caressed, and stuck in wherever it needs to be stuck."
The director yelled "cut," and Bullock and Reynolds had to just chill on top of one another for a bit, and a few moments later, the director yelled, "Ryan, we can see your ball sack!" Bullock says she tried not to look, adding that Reynolds was "just so cool" and "unflappable."