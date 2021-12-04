Kayleigh McEnany Sets The Record Straight On Donald Trump's Experience With COVID-19

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a new book coming out, and she is setting the record straight on Donald Trump's experience with COVID-19. McEnany's memoir, "For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond," will launch alongside a book by her former colleague Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff. He's remembered for sending shockwaves rippling across America upon announcing President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis in October 2020. Meadows' book revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his scheduled debate against Joe Biden on September 29.

The Guardian's preview of Meadows' "The Chief's Chief" reported that Trump looked sick on the day of his debate with Biden. "The dark circles under his eyes had deepened," Meadows wrote. "I could tell that he was moving more slowly than usual." Trump has since hit back at Meadows' claim about his COVID-19 diagnosis, calling his book "fake news," per Business Insider. Based on her work as Trump's fourth press secretary, McEnany's book will probably not be a tell-all. The former White House aide was a staunch defender of Trump while working in the West Wing; McEnany has remained loyal in her new job at Fox News.

McEnany's book launches December 7, and you'll be surprised to learn what the former White House aide has to say about Trump's experience with COVID-19.