Kayleigh McEnany Sets The Record Straight On Donald Trump's Experience With COVID-19
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a new book coming out, and she is setting the record straight on Donald Trump's experience with COVID-19. McEnany's memoir, "For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond," will launch alongside a book by her former colleague Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff. He's remembered for sending shockwaves rippling across America upon announcing President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis in October 2020. Meadows' book revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his scheduled debate against Joe Biden on September 29.
The Guardian's preview of Meadows' "The Chief's Chief" reported that Trump looked sick on the day of his debate with Biden. "The dark circles under his eyes had deepened," Meadows wrote. "I could tell that he was moving more slowly than usual." Trump has since hit back at Meadows' claim about his COVID-19 diagnosis, calling his book "fake news," per Business Insider. Based on her work as Trump's fourth press secretary, McEnany's book will probably not be a tell-all. The former White House aide was a staunch defender of Trump while working in the West Wing; McEnany has remained loyal in her new job at Fox News.
McEnany's book launches December 7, and you'll be surprised to learn what the former White House aide has to say about Trump's experience with COVID-19.
Kayleigh McEnany found out about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis while he was on TV
Kayleigh McEnany said she found out about former President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis while he was on Fox News! In her book, McEnany wrote that she got the news that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 while the former president was doing a Fox News live interview on October 1, 2020. McEnany wrote, "Was I learning this information before President Trump?" (via Business Insider). Trump's former press secretary added she was in "total and complete disbelief."
In Business Insider's preview of the memoir, McEnany recalled that Mark Meadows called her with the news about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. When the White House press secretary asked Meadows if Trump knew about his positive test result, the ex-White House chief of staff didn't know. McEnany wrote in "For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond" that she was "genuinely scared" for Trump and the country after the diagnosis. McEnany explained, "To me, this was not just the president of the United States testing positive and being transported to a hospital." The 32-year-old wrote that she was worried about Trump as "a boss and friend whom I grew to know and love."
The next day, then-President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had COVID-19, and Trump went to the hospital later in the day. On October 4, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump knew that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before his Fox News interview.