Prince Charles' Scandal Over His Closest Confidant Keeps Getting Messier
Prince Charles has dominated royal headlines as of late. The future king was speculated to be the royal who questioned the skin color of his grandson, Archie, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the damning information in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. New claims were made about his involvement after author Christopher Andersen described how Charles broached the conversation in the biography "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" (via Page Six), which was released on November 30.
On the day of Harry and Meghan's engagement, Charles reportedly talked to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, about their future grandchildren's complexion, according to a "a well-placed source," who spoke with Andersen for his book. "I wonder what the children will look like?" Charles asked a stunned Camilla. "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." However, Charles has denied ever making such comments.
Yet, while Charles has issued one denial, the scandal involving his closest confidant keeps getting messier. Here's why.
Prince Charles' closest confidante engaged in unethical activities
Prince Charles' former closest aide, Michael Fawcett, was found to have coordinated with "fixers" in a bid to land an honor for a donor to one of the future king's charities, per People. He was also allegedly involved in directing money from the donor's foundation to another charity, of which Charles was a patron, according to an investigation conducted by auditing firm Ernst & Young. However, the firm noted that there was "no evidence that employees or trustees of the Prince's Foundation were aware of private dinners being 'sold' or arranged in exchange for money." After this discovery, Fawcett resigned as Chief Executive of the Prince's Foundation after he was made aware of the findings being published, per The Sunday Times.
After news of Fawcett's unethical activities broke, Clarence House issued an official statement that read, "The Prince of Wales is grateful to independent auditors for reviewing procedures at the Prince's Foundation, who are today announcing a series of findings. It is important to His Royal Highness that the charities which bear his name operate to the highest standards, in accordance with rules established by charity regulators. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce guidance to these charities, particularly in respect of their relationships with supporters."
Dame Sue Bruce, chair of the Prince's Foundation, also stated that "lessons will be learned" to ensure the charity always acts with the "utmost integrity and probity." Fawcett, for his part, has ceased all working relationships with Charles' household.