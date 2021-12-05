Prince Charles' Scandal Over His Closest Confidant Keeps Getting Messier

Prince Charles has dominated royal headlines as of late. The future king was speculated to be the royal who questioned the skin color of his grandson, Archie, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the damning information in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. New claims were made about his involvement after author Christopher Andersen described how Charles broached the conversation in the biography "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" (via Page Six), which was released on November 30.

On the day of Harry and Meghan's engagement, Charles reportedly talked to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, about their future grandchildren's complexion, according to a "a well-placed source," who spoke with Andersen for his book. "I wonder what the children will look like?" Charles asked a stunned Camilla. "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." However, Charles has denied ever making such comments.

Yet, while Charles has issued one denial, the scandal involving his closest confidant keeps getting messier. Here's why.