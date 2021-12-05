Bob Dole's Net Worth: How Much Was The Politician Worth When He Died?

Many are mourning the death of Senator Bob Dole, the Kansas Republican leader who died December 5 at the age of 98. Dole was born in rural Kansas and became a war hero in World War II, earning two purple hearts. His heroic war efforts resulted in severe injuries; Dole spent over three years recovering from his wounds in the hospital and was not able to use his right hand for the remainder of his life.

After Dole's recovery, he went to college, then to law school, and worked as a lawyer while serving as a Kansas State Senator. Dole was elected to Congress in 1960, serving almost 30 years in the House and Senate and becoming the GOP nominee for president in 1996. Dole was blunt with a self-effacing sense of humor, making friends on both sides of the aisle.

Former Democratic Senator Tom Daschle penned a tribute about Dole in The Washington Post. Daschle wrote, "Bob faced the world — both its cruelties and its kindnesses — with humility, humanity and, of course, humor." He further reflected, "When he was first elected to Congress, and a reporter asked what his agenda would be. He said, 'I'm going to sit and watch for a couple of days, and then I'll stand up for what's right.'" Dole's net worth when he died is extraordinary, with all the challenges the senator faced in his life.