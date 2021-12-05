Bob Dole's Net Worth: How Much Was The Politician Worth When He Died?
Many are mourning the death of Senator Bob Dole, the Kansas Republican leader who died December 5 at the age of 98. Dole was born in rural Kansas and became a war hero in World War II, earning two purple hearts. His heroic war efforts resulted in severe injuries; Dole spent over three years recovering from his wounds in the hospital and was not able to use his right hand for the remainder of his life.
After Dole's recovery, he went to college, then to law school, and worked as a lawyer while serving as a Kansas State Senator. Dole was elected to Congress in 1960, serving almost 30 years in the House and Senate and becoming the GOP nominee for president in 1996. Dole was blunt with a self-effacing sense of humor, making friends on both sides of the aisle.
Former Democratic Senator Tom Daschle penned a tribute about Dole in The Washington Post. Daschle wrote, "Bob faced the world — both its cruelties and its kindnesses — with humility, humanity and, of course, humor." He further reflected, "When he was first elected to Congress, and a reporter asked what his agenda would be. He said, 'I'm going to sit and watch for a couple of days, and then I'll stand up for what's right.'" Dole's net worth when he died is extraordinary, with all the challenges the senator faced in his life.
Bob Dole made additional money through consulting and lobbying
Senator Bob Dole was worth $40 million when he died, per Celebrity Net Worth. The figure is the combined net worth with his wife, former Senator Elizabeth Dole, who he married in 1975. Dole was elected to serve Kansas in the United States House of Representatives in 1960, then served as a U.S. Senator from 1969 until 1996. He earned $148,000 as a senator and earned $10,000 a year in speaking fees and nearly $20,000 in military benefits. Dole ran for president three times, winning the GOP nomination in 1996, but losing to Bill Clinton.
After leaving the Senate, Dole earned significantly more money working as a consultant and lobbyist for the healthcare, aviation, banking, and insurance industries. But the former farm boy from Kansas could never quite leave public service behind. USA Today reported that Dole served as an envoy to Serbia for President Clinton and raised millions to help build the World War II memorial unveiled in 2004. According to USA Today, Dole was concerned about polarization in the United States. He said, "I can't get my hand on it, but we're just not quite where we should be, as the greatest democracy in the world. And I don't know how you correct it, but I keep hoping that there will be a change in my lifetime."
A former member of Dole's staff told The Guardian that many of the Kansas senator's contributions were made outside the spotlight. The staffer said, "People never just knew what Bob Dole achieved late at night in the Senate."