Former ANTM Contestant Thinks This Tyra Banks Cancellation Is Ridiculous

To say Tyra Banks has had a rough week would be an understatement. The model and television personality has been under fire due to claims that she did not make an effort to pay the models who participated in the popular "America's Next Top Model" ("ANTM") series. The reality show, which ran from 2003 to 2018, gave models a chance to kickstart their careers in the industry — but they seemingly didn't receive the compensation they deserved.

Sarah Hartshorne, a former plus-size model who was a contestant in "ANTM" Cycle 9, told the New York Post they were only given an allowance to buy themselves food. "We were not paid at all for being on the show," she revealed. "We were given a $38 daily cash stipend that we had to use to pay for our own food. And they didn't even give us a microwave to heat the food up."

"ANTM" was previously blasted for exploiting aspiring models, but this particular revelation was deemed ironic considering how Banks was one of the industry's highest-paid celebrities at the time. In 2009, Forbes reported that she raked in a whopping $30 million for her work on "ANTM" and her daytime talk show.