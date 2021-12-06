Royal Expert Believes This Is How The Cambridges Will Handle Christmas Despite Their Rift With The Sussexes

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have been at odds for a couple of years now. While the two have managed to put their differences aside a couple of times this year, sources have said that the brothers' rift is very much still ongoing. As the Christmas holiday fast approaches, many royal watchers have wondered if Harry and Meghan Markle would make the trip across the pond to spend some time with the family — and with Queen Elizabeth, who has been having some health issues in recent months, according to Town & Country.

However, in November, a source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan won't be heading to the annual Sandringham get together this year. "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her," the source explained.

So, with Harry and Meghan set to spend another Christmas in the States, one has to wonder if there will be a phone call or if William and Harry will have any kind of interaction to wish each other — and their respective families — well. And, at least one royal expert has weighed in.