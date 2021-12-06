Royal Expert Believes This Is How The Cambridges Will Handle Christmas Despite Their Rift With The Sussexes
Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have been at odds for a couple of years now. While the two have managed to put their differences aside a couple of times this year, sources have said that the brothers' rift is very much still ongoing. As the Christmas holiday fast approaches, many royal watchers have wondered if Harry and Meghan Markle would make the trip across the pond to spend some time with the family — and with Queen Elizabeth, who has been having some health issues in recent months, according to Town & Country.
However, in November, a source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan won't be heading to the annual Sandringham get together this year. "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her," the source explained.
So, with Harry and Meghan set to spend another Christmas in the States, one has to wonder if there will be a phone call or if William and Harry will have any kind of interaction to wish each other — and their respective families — well. And, at least one royal expert has weighed in.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely send gifts to Archie and Lilibet Diana
Based on a new report, it sounds like Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to take the high road this Christmas. William and Kate will most definitely be sending gifts to their nephew, Archie, and their niece, Lilibet Diana, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl. "Yes, of course [they will send presents]. They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews," she told OK! magazine (via the Daily Mail).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child was born in June and still hasn't met Harry's side of the family in person. However, Kate was hopeful that she would get to meet her new niece soon. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," Kate said days after Lili was born, according to People magazine.
Although Harry did travel to the UK twice in 2021 — once for Prince Philip's funeral and again for the Princess Diana statue unveiling — Meghan hasn't returned to England since she and Harry left, officially, in 2020. The couple is thought to be in contact with Queen Elizabeth, but it's unknown if they have any plans to travel as a family for a visit.