Inside Keke Palmer's Relationship With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is ringing in the holiday season with her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The couple was spotted dressed to the nines while attending a Los Angeles Christmas party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein, the Daily Mail reported. The pair have been an item since May, when Palmer and Jackson met at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Memorial Day party, according to the outlet.

Jackson is a trainer at Inspire Fitness, per Instagram, and it seems the athlete's social media page features nothing but praise for his Emmy award-winning girlfriend. "That smile is all I need," Jackson captioned a photo of himself getting cozy with Palmer at a Chicago Blackhawks game.

Palmer told Harper's Bazaar last year she wasn't keen on sharing her dating life on social media. "When it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn't really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?" she explained. It seems her romance with Jackson has changed the entertainer's perspective. "It feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don't share the same blood with," Palmer captioned a Reel of the couple goofing off together. "I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space."