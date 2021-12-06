Inside Keke Palmer's Relationship With Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is ringing in the holiday season with her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The couple was spotted dressed to the nines while attending a Los Angeles Christmas party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein, the Daily Mail reported. The pair have been an item since May, when Palmer and Jackson met at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Memorial Day party, according to the outlet.
Jackson is a trainer at Inspire Fitness, per Instagram, and it seems the athlete's social media page features nothing but praise for his Emmy award-winning girlfriend. "That smile is all I need," Jackson captioned a photo of himself getting cozy with Palmer at a Chicago Blackhawks game.
Palmer told Harper's Bazaar last year she wasn't keen on sharing her dating life on social media. "When it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn't really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?" she explained. It seems her romance with Jackson has changed the entertainer's perspective. "It feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don't share the same blood with," Palmer captioned a Reel of the couple goofing off together. "I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space."
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship began with drama
While Keke Palmer still looks absolutely smitten with Darius Jackson after months of dating, their relationship kicked off under some dramatic circumstances for Jackson, sources suggest. The Jasmine Brand reported in September that Jackson's ex, Taylor Marie Sandova, accused the fitness enthusiast of pressuring her to get an abortion. Sandova alleged in a now-deleted TikTok video that the scandal happened right before Jackson began dating Palmer. "When he gets you pregnant presses you to have an abortion and 3 weeks later is boo'd up with Keke Palmer [tea emoji]," Sandova wrote (via the Daily Mail).
Despite the rumor, Palmer and Jackson appear happier than ever. Palmer's latest Instagram post shows the couple enjoying worship music together. Jackson also seems to share Palmer's sense of humor. In a hilarious Reel posted to Palmer's Instagram, Jackson clowns his girlfriend's preview of a one-woman comedy show. "I love where she came from, but when does the comedy begin?" he laughed.