What Does Prince William Really Think About The Future Of The Monarchy?
Prince William pleasantly surprised the masses when he announced on December 3 that he would be teaming up with Apple Fitness+ and hosting a special holiday episode of their "Time to Walk" audio experience. "Walking has been a feature of my life during the good times and the bad, come rain or shine. For me, it provides an opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It's a key part of how I manage my mental health. It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation," the Duke of Cambridge penned in an Instagram post. "In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk," he continued.
But aside from sharing a few personal anecdotes from his childhood and revealing his favorite songs, the prince also inadvertently revealed some of his feelings regarding the future of the monarchy and it looks like they might have their work cut out for them!
Prince William wants to empower others by listening
The Duke of Cambridge spoke candidly during an episode of the Apple Fitness+ audio experience, "Time to Walk," and revealed that the future of the monarchy lies in the royal family's willingness to uplift the voices of those who are typically unheard. "We live in these little echo chambers where you're only subjected to what you want to be subjected to. But ... go looking for the viewpoints you didn't think you wanted to hear because, if you listen, you're empowering the other person," Prince William explained, per the Daily Mail.
But who does the prince look to for guidance in this particular area? His late mother, Princess Diana, of course. "She wanted to make sure that I understood that life happens very much outside of palace walls, and this is what's going on. This is the real world here," William recalled about visiting various homeless shelters with his mother, per Town & Country. "We sat there, and we listened. It really brings it to life when you hear somebody sit in front of you and talk very movingly and very openly about the challenges they've been up against." Maybe the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree after all...