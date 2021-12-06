What Does Prince William Really Think About The Future Of The Monarchy?

It's a Christmas miracle!

Prince William pleasantly surprised the masses when he announced on December 3 that he would be teaming up with Apple Fitness+ and hosting a special holiday episode of their "Time to Walk" audio experience. "Walking has been a feature of my life during the good times and the bad, come rain or shine. For me, it provides an opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It's a key part of how I manage my mental health. It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation," the Duke of Cambridge penned in an Instagram post. "In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk," he continued.

But aside from sharing a few personal anecdotes from his childhood and revealing his favorite songs, the prince also inadvertently revealed some of his feelings regarding the future of the monarchy and it looks like they might have their work cut out for them!