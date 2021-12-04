How Prince William Is Collaborating With Apple

Prince William has consistently made sure that he's an active voice for growth and change. His most recent accomplishment came with the Earthshot Prize, where innovative, world-changing ideas were awarded one million pounds. The awards will be given out for the next ten years. Thus, the future king of England is trying to ensure enough well-funded ideas by the time his children grow up, as he doesn't want them to face the same challenges as his generation.

Speaking on BBC's Newscast ahead of the first Earthshot events, the Duke of Cambridge also expressed concerns about rising "climate anxiety" and the need to shape a clean future. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William noted. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

As it turns out, self-growth is as crucial to William as the environment, and this is what his recent partnership with Apple reveals. In a December 3 release, the Cupertino tech giant detailed William's collaboration with Apple for "Time to Walk," a 25-40 minute long "inspiring audio walking experience'" coming to Apple Watch users on Fitness+. Here's more on what Williams' collaboration with Apple means.