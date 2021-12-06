Did Grimes Just Shade Elon Musk With Her New Song?

Though she never addresses the famous tech mogul by name, Grimes seems to call out Elon Musk for putting his career above her on "Player of Games." "I'm in love/ With the greatest gamer," Grimes sings of Musk, who is an avid PC gamer, "But he'll always love the game / More than he loves me." Grimes also seems to take a stab at the SpaceX founder's obsession with rockets, singing: "Sail away/ To the cold expanse of space/ Even love/ Couldn't keep you in your place."

As their relationship was most unconventional, Grimes and Musk appear to be continuing in a different approach to their breakup. "Full disclosure I'm still living with [Elon]," Grimes revealed in an Instagram post caption following their breakup. Musk likewise opened up about their cohabitation post-split to Page Six. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he shared. According to Musk, his travel overseas and frequent SpaceX and Tesla business trips to Texas led to stress in their relationship. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he told the outlet.

However, Musk's claims about an amicable split are challenged on "Player of Games," as Grimes seemingly sings of the downfall of her relationship with the business magnate: "If I loved him any less / I'd make him stay / But he has to be the best / Player of games."