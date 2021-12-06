General Hospital's Ingo Rademacher Addresses His Feud With Nancy Lee Grahn

Despite becoming and going the show for more than 25 years as his character Jasper "Jax" Jacks, soap star Ingo Rademacher was let go from "General Hospital" for refusing to comply with ABC's network vaccine mandate. While this definitely came as a blow to Rademacher, he still stands by his statement about medical freedom and having the right to choose if you want to get vaccinated or not. He even wrote on Instagram, "Getting vaccinated does not stop you from spreading the virus. That's straight from the CDC. Mandating any vaccine is wrong but especially one that doesn't help stop the spread, that's nothing short of crazy talk. If you want to take the vaccine, take it. Just know you're doing it for yourself, not to save anyone else. You're not a hero."

But before the producers of "General Hospital" even got to announce the news about Rademacher's departure, one of his co-stars seemed to do that for him (and on Twitter, of all places). This has prompted Rademacher to fire back, making the off-screen drama even messier than the on-screen drama in Port Charles.