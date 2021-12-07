Have Prince Charles And Prince Harry Really Not Spoken In This Long?

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles and Prince Harry's Whats App conversation has been idle for quite some time. That's because sources close to the situation say that they've barely spoken in months and that the last time they had a full conversation was before Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the rest of the royal family. If that weren't enough, Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, all the racism allegations, and Charles' cash-for-honors scandal sure haven't helped relations between them, either.

To make matters worse, Harry released a statement to The Times saying that he had "severed ties" with Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, the Saudi billionaire who was at the center of the honors controversy. In his statement, Harry said, "The duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the royal family and expressed his concerns about the donor." Royal observers, such as Angela Levin, believe Prince Harry's words are like salt in the wound for his father Charles, seeing how this controversy has cast the Prince of Wales in a negative light again, according to The Mirror.

Since Harry and Charles are not picking up each other's calls and are perhaps leaving each other on "delivered" with their texts, we have a feeling they aren't sending one another streaks on Snapchat or liking each other's Instagram posts, either.