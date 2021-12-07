Morgan And Bode Miller Reveal Exciting News After Losing Their Baby Girl Emeline
It's been a long and hard road of parenthood for Morgan and former Olympian Bode Miller. Tragedy struck the Miller family in 2018 when they lost their beloved daughter, Emeline, in a freak drowning accident at their neighbor's pool. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," Miller wrote at the time. "Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday," he added, while requesting privacy in the aftermath.
The pair have made several posts about Emeline following her death, and the tragic incident also helped them become advocates for pool safety in hopes of preventing tragedy from striking another family. "If kids can crawl, they need to know how to float. And if they can walk, they need to know how to swim," Morgan told People in May. "It's about arming your children with the tools to navigate that situation — because it's the deadliest place they can be." The couple has also stressed the importance of having a fence surrounding the pool if you have little ones. "This is a problem we can solve — or at least mitigate the risks, if we take the right steps," Bode added.
While there's no doubt that the death of Emeline left a huge hole in their hearts, they have some good news to celebrate.
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome a baby girl
Morgan and Bode Miller have some more good news to celebrate. In 2019, the pair welcomed twins Asher and Aksel into the world, and the year before that they had son Easton. Now, on December 6, Morgan shared a sweet black and white shot of her husband Bode and their new baby girl. She kept the caption simple, writing "she's here," without giving away any further details. Fans were obviously thrilled with the post and made sure to express their love and support in the comments section. "Congratulations, you guys! We love you! She's gorgeous," one follower commented. "She's fantastic! Handpicked in Heaven by her big sister Emmy," another social media user added.
The pair spoke with People about the delivery, sharing that they are still working on picking out a name for their little bundle of joy. Rather than going the traditional route, the couple used a midwife and delivered the baby girl at their abode in Orange County, California. Since then, it's been love at first sight. "She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," the pair gushed. As for dad? He's feeling on top of the world at this moment. "Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he's ever been in his whole life," Morgan said of her husband. How sweet!
Congrats to the happy family!