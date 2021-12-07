Morgan And Bode Miller Reveal Exciting News After Losing Their Baby Girl Emeline

It's been a long and hard road of parenthood for Morgan and former Olympian Bode Miller. Tragedy struck the Miller family in 2018 when they lost their beloved daughter, Emeline, in a freak drowning accident at their neighbor's pool. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," Miller wrote at the time. "Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday," he added, while requesting privacy in the aftermath.

The pair have made several posts about Emeline following her death, and the tragic incident also helped them become advocates for pool safety in hopes of preventing tragedy from striking another family. "If kids can crawl, they need to know how to float. And if they can walk, they need to know how to swim," Morgan told People in May. "It's about arming your children with the tools to navigate that situation — because it's the deadliest place they can be." The couple has also stressed the importance of having a fence surrounding the pool if you have little ones. "This is a problem we can solve — or at least mitigate the risks, if we take the right steps," Bode added.

While there's no doubt that the death of Emeline left a huge hole in their hearts, they have some good news to celebrate.