Chris Christie Lashes Out At Donald Trump Again

The relationship between Chris Christie and Donald Trump is certainly a complicated one. Christie was Trump's opponent during the Republican race for the 2016 Presidential nomination and it was pretty evident that they didn't get along. He even mocked Trump during an interview with Breitbart in 2016 when he suggested that the businessman was acting like a spoiled teen when Trump wanted to boycott a Fox News debate. "What's that tell you about what we can expect if things go sideways when you go into the Oval Office? What are you going to do? Go upstairs to the residence and say I'm not playing?" Christie rhetorically suggested. "You know, Vladimir Putin isn't being nice to me, I'm not going to return his call? The press isn't being nice to me, I'm not going to hold any more press conferences?"

However, soon after Trump won the nomination, Christie was one of the first people in the Republican party to offer his endorsement. "The single most important thing for the Republican Party is to nominate the person who gives us the best chance to beat Hillary Clinton," he said, according to NBC News. And while Christie might have had some positive things to say about Trump back in 2016, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. In fact, the former governor of New Jersey has once again used his sharp tongue to attack the ex-president, suggesting whatever love that was once between them is definitely over.