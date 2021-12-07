The Jussie Smollett And Don Lemon Drama Is Messier Than We Originally Thought

Following the termination of Chris Cuomo on December 4th, CNN now finds itself in another hole after Jussie Smollett roped prominent anchor Don Lemon into his chronicle of hate crime drama. According to the Daily Mail, Smollett, who was allegedly the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, claimed Lemon cautioned him in 2019 that Chicago police did not believe his claims of a hate crime.

If proven true, it will highlight another discrepancy amongst CNN anchors who use their influence to aid friends and family — much like Chris Cuomo helping brother Andrew amongst his sexual misconduct allegations. Lemon himself has also been the center of a sexual scandal for several years after Dustin Hice accused the anchor of assault in 2018.

Some in the media have come down on CNN, Lemon, as well as reporter Omar Jimenez following their coverage of the Smollett scandal. Conservative journalist Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted that "At 10-to-midnight, @DonLemon and @OmarJimenez finally discuss the Jussie Smollett trial. But neither "journalist" mentioned how Smollett testified under oath that Lemon tipped him off to police skepticism of his hoax claims." Sharing a video of CNN's coverage, Fondacaro also highlighted that "The whole segment lasted 5 minutes and 7 seconds."