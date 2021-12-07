What Is Michael Strahan Bringing With Him To Space?
To infinity and beyond!
Former footballer turned television personality Michael Strahan made headlines when he revealed on a November 23 episode of "Good Morning America" that he would be "blasting off in the next Blue Origin space launch."
Strahan told his fellow "GMA" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts that when he was first approached by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, he accepted the offer "without hesitation." He added, "I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it's going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it."
Upon hearing the exciting news, however, many couldn't help but wonder what special items Strahan planned to stow away in his suitcase in preparation for the upcoming voyage...
Michael Strahan is taking his 'most prized possessions' to space
Michael Strahan's bags are packed and he's ready to go... to outer space!
On December 7, Strahan told his "Good Morning America" colleagues that the pressure was on when he was carefully picking and choosing what to take with him — while also adhering to the mandatory three-pound weight limit. "This is a once in a lifetime experience, of course, you want to have your most prized possessions and meaningful belongings with you," he explained before revealing that he would be taking his retired Giants jersey, his Hall of Fame ring, his Super Bowl ring, a few sentimental watches, and most special of all, the shell casings from the gun salute at his late father's funeral.
According to Strahan, his trip to outer space is even more sentimental given his father's profession. "My dad was a paratrooper and, you know, hopefully, I'm staying in the ship. He jumped out of planes but it makes me feel closer to him so I love my dad and that's for my pops."
Safe travels, Strahan!