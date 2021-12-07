What Is Michael Strahan Bringing With Him To Space?

To infinity and beyond!

Former footballer turned television personality Michael Strahan made headlines when he revealed on a November 23 episode of "Good Morning America" that he would be "blasting off in the next Blue Origin space launch."

Strahan told his fellow "GMA" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts that when he was first approached by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, he accepted the offer "without hesitation." He added, "I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it's going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it."

Upon hearing the exciting news, however, many couldn't help but wonder what special items Strahan planned to stow away in his suitcase in preparation for the upcoming voyage...