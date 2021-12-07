Who Is Nick Cannon's Girlfriend Alyssa Scott?

Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Alyssa Scott are dealing with the tragic loss of their son, Zen, who arrived in July. Cannon announced on a December 7 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show" that the 5-month-old has tragically died of brain cancer.

"This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen," Cannon explained to his audience about his son, who, according to the outlet, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after a routine check-up. The TV host revealed Zen's health deteriorated around Thanksgiving. "We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa [Zen's mother] and then I had to fly back to New York for the show," Cannon said tearfully. "I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen."

As Nick Cannon opens up about the devastating loss of his son, Zen, many are wondering about the baby's mother, Alyssa Scott.