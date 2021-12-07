Why Did Hugh Hefner Scream At Holly Madison?

Despite the reality show "Girls Next Door," which claimed to be about real life in the Playboy Mansion, there's clearly still a lot that went on behind the behind-the-scenes. For example, Holly Madison, one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends who was featured on the show, explains in a new docuseries that her real relationship with Hef wasn't so rosy. According to Madison, and others who were around at the time, Hefner even occasionally screamed at his former lover for reasons that don't seem to make sense.

Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, per Us Weekly, and has said in the past that their relationship wasn't as positive as it was portrayed on the show. On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, for instance, she said that after having sex with Hefner for the first time she felt, "I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it." She also described feeling stuck, adding, "I almost locked myself into this box."

So, what was it that caused Hefner to scream at her?