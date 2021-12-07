Why Did Hugh Hefner Scream At Holly Madison?
Despite the reality show "Girls Next Door," which claimed to be about real life in the Playboy Mansion, there's clearly still a lot that went on behind the behind-the-scenes. For example, Holly Madison, one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends who was featured on the show, explains in a new docuseries that her real relationship with Hef wasn't so rosy. According to Madison, and others who were around at the time, Hefner even occasionally screamed at his former lover for reasons that don't seem to make sense.
Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, per Us Weekly, and has said in the past that their relationship wasn't as positive as it was portrayed on the show. On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, for instance, she said that after having sex with Hefner for the first time she felt, "I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it." She also described feeling stuck, adding, "I almost locked myself into this box."
So, what was it that caused Hefner to scream at her?
Hugh Hefner screamed at Holly Madison for cutting her hair
In an interview segment on A&E's new documentary series, "Secrets of Playboy," Holly Madison said that it wasn't long into her relationship with Hugh Hefner before she began to feel unhappy with the situation. In a preview clip for the new series, via Us Weekly, Madison says that after maybe six months of living in the house, "I kind of broke under that pressure being made to feel I had to look like everyone else." She decided to cut her long hair short as a way to stand out from the other women, and this set Hefner off. "I came back with short hair, and he flipped out on me," Madison said. "He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap."
Other people interviewed for the series, including some of Hefner's other former girlfriends, backed her up. Bridget Marquardt, also an ex of Hefner's, said, "Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly. She came down with red lipstick one night and he flipped out and said he hated red lipstick on girls ... even though other people could wear red lipstick and it didn't seem to bother him."
No word yet on how this will square with Kendra Wilkinson's account of their time in the Playboy Mansion, which has been the subject of a feud between the two for years, per People.