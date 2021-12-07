Erika Jayne Sports Bold Hairdo In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Erika Jayne is turning heads — for more than one reason, that is! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stepped out for a rare public appearance at the E! People's Choice Awards on December 7.

The star has been keeping a low profile due to her ongoing legal troubles and November 2020 divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi. A month later, in December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly stealing funds from families who lost loved ones in the 2018 Boeing plane crash, per People. The legal troubles Tom is facing — and how much Erika knew — have been a plot point on Season 10 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Not only are the troubles a plot point, but the juicy drama might have helped the housewives as their show is up for "Reality Show of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards. But Erika didn't just stun fans by showing up to the award show — the hairstyle she chose to rock is causing as much confusion as her legal woes with Tom.