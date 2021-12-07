Erika Jayne Sports Bold Hairdo In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Erika Jayne is turning heads — for more than one reason, that is! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stepped out for a rare public appearance at the E! People's Choice Awards on December 7.
The star has been keeping a low profile due to her ongoing legal troubles and November 2020 divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi. A month later, in December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly stealing funds from families who lost loved ones in the 2018 Boeing plane crash, per People. The legal troubles Tom is facing — and how much Erika knew — have been a plot point on Season 10 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Not only are the troubles a plot point, but the juicy drama might have helped the housewives as their show is up for "Reality Show of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards. But Erika didn't just stun fans by showing up to the award show — the hairstyle she chose to rock is causing as much confusion as her legal woes with Tom.
Erika Jayne sports a classic look with a modern twist
Erika Jayne hit the People's Choice Awards in a stunning long-sleeved, diamond-studded mini dress. But what took most people's attention was Erika's hair which was pulled into a tight top knot with double spikes diagonally poking out on both sides of the bun. The hairdo seems to resemble a modernized bow shape, keeping with Erika's modern twist on a little black dress. Maybe she took a fashion cue from JoJo Siwa?
And, it is no doubt Erika chose to highlight her hair tonight, as she recently announced the launch of a new line of hair extensions, "Pretty Mess Hair." Erika explained that, to her, hair brings confidence, "Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair," she explained to People.
While tonight Erika chose to sweep up her locks into a sweet bow, we can definitely count on seeing more of Erika and her new hairdos, with her new line, as she and Tom continue to battle their legal troubles on and off the TV screen.