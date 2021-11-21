Was JoJo Siwa's AMA Look Her Best Ever?

We all know JoJo Siwa for her bright, bubbly fashion, but most of all, for her iconic high ponytail. However, when she turned 18 years old, Siwa decided to ditch her signature high ponytail and let loose her tresses. "It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade," Siwa said, per People.

Back when she was 16, Siwa told TODAY that she dressed in her signature glittery style because she wanted to dress in a way that was appropriate for her age. "I see people who are my age and who are acting a lot older and who are trying to be someone or something that they're not," said Siwa. "And it's just so sad to me because I just don't understand why when you're 15 are you trying to be 22?"

But ever since Siwa stepped onto the red carpet at the American Music Awards, we're pretty sure this new style might be her best yet.