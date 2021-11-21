Was JoJo Siwa's AMA Look Her Best Ever?
We all know JoJo Siwa for her bright, bubbly fashion, but most of all, for her iconic high ponytail. However, when she turned 18 years old, Siwa decided to ditch her signature high ponytail and let loose her tresses. "It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade," Siwa said, per People.
Back when she was 16, Siwa told TODAY that she dressed in her signature glittery style because she wanted to dress in a way that was appropriate for her age. "I see people who are my age and who are acting a lot older and who are trying to be someone or something that they're not," said Siwa. "And it's just so sad to me because I just don't understand why when you're 15 are you trying to be 22?"
But ever since Siwa stepped onto the red carpet at the American Music Awards, we're pretty sure this new style might be her best yet.
JoJo Siwa dazzles on the AMA red carpet
JoJo Siwa dazzled on the red carpet of the American Music Awards on November 21, as she exuded classic elegance. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life," Siwa told People. "When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult," Siwa explained. "And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."
Siwa even did something she hates to do: She got her nails done. "I used to hate getting my nails done, literally never would do it," Siwa explained to People. "And then when 'Dancing With the Stars' came around, I started to get them done. And these nails are actually for our performance that we're doing in the finale tomorrow. These are special."
Many people on Twitter noticed Siwa's complete style change and were tweeting their excitement, like this one Twitter user, who said, "It's not sparkly or full of color and IM OBSESSED @itsjojosiwa." Another Twitter user commended Siwa's team for executing her evolution of style so well. "No, but Jojo Siwa at AMAs... the way her team(her mom) in the past few months managed to make her growth transition so effortless!!! Good job!" they said. We cannot wait to see how Siwa's future style journey unfolds.