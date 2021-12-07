Alyssa Scott's Touching Tribute To Late Son With Nick Cannon Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

Nick Cannon has lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, he announced on the December 7 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show." The host told the story of his baby boy, who tragically died of brain cancer. He also praised his girlfriend, Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, who later shared a moving tribute of her own on Instagram.

Cannon is the father of seven. Over the last year, the actor fathered four different children with three different women: In December 2020, he and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, the mother of Cannon's 4-year-old son Golden, welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen, per Page Six. This past June, the outlet reported that Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed a set of twins, Zion and Zillion. They are Cannon's second set of twins, as he shares 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. On June 23, soon after the birth of Zion and Zillion, Scott gave birth to Zen.

In the episode, Cannon explained how what began as a seemingly innocuous cough turned out to be far more serious. "We didn't think anything about it ... but I really wanted to take [Zen] to the doctor for the breathing and to get his sinuses checked out," he said. "We thought it would be a routine process." While Zen had surgery to drain the fluid building in his brain, devastatingly, it was not enough. Cannon then revealed that he had seen his son for the last time this past Sunday.

In addition to Cannon's emotional speech about their late infant, Scott shared multiple photos and videos of Zen on social media.