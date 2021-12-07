Alyssa Scott's Touching Tribute To Late Son With Nick Cannon Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
Nick Cannon has lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, he announced on the December 7 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show." The host told the story of his baby boy, who tragically died of brain cancer. He also praised his girlfriend, Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, who later shared a moving tribute of her own on Instagram.
Cannon is the father of seven. Over the last year, the actor fathered four different children with three different women: In December 2020, he and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, the mother of Cannon's 4-year-old son Golden, welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen, per Page Six. This past June, the outlet reported that Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed a set of twins, Zion and Zillion. They are Cannon's second set of twins, as he shares 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. On June 23, soon after the birth of Zion and Zillion, Scott gave birth to Zen.
In the episode, Cannon explained how what began as a seemingly innocuous cough turned out to be far more serious. "We didn't think anything about it ... but I really wanted to take [Zen] to the doctor for the breathing and to get his sinuses checked out," he said. "We thought it would be a routine process." While Zen had surgery to drain the fluid building in his brain, devastatingly, it was not enough. Cannon then revealed that he had seen his son for the last time this past Sunday.
In addition to Cannon's emotional speech about their late infant, Scott shared multiple photos and videos of Zen on social media.
Alyssa Scott posted a series of photos and videos in Zen's honor
Alyssa Scott posted a series of photos and videos of Zen to her Instagram story on the heels of Nick Cannon announcing their son's death.
The first is a video of her talking to the smiling baby. "Did you have lots of dreams?" she asked. "What were you dreaming about?" Following was a still image of Zen sleeping. Scott then shared four videos of Zen lying on his back and looking up at his mom. "Say, 'Good morning Daddy!'" she says in the first. "Say, 'I love you so much!'" Zen cooed. "Good job!" she gushed. "And he loves you too. Can you tell him we're gonna go on a walk right now?" Zen stared wide-eyed at the camera the entire time, looking happy as his mom spoke to him. "Okay, say, '"Bye bye Daddy.' Wave bye bye." Zen adorably waved goodbye to the camera. Scott also reposted a series of professional photographs from shortly after Zen's birth.
We echo the condolences sent by fans, friends, and family, who have flooded social media with their support for the couple during this unimaginable time.