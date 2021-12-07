Christina Aguilera's PCAs Performance Has Fans Talking For A Steamy Reason

The People's Choice Awards aired on December 7, and the special award show saw many iconic performances. According to E! News, a few superstars showcased their musical chops during the broadcast, including Blake Shelton — who performed his newest song — and H.E.R., who performed a medley of Marvin Gaye's hits to honor the 50th anniversary of his seminal album, "What's Going On." But Marvin Gaye wasn't the only musician to be honored at the award show, which declares its winners via fan votes. This year's PCAs also highlighted Christina Aguilera, receiving her first-ever "Music Icon" award.

Although the People's Choice Awards have showcased musicians throughout the years, it has never before given out a Music Icon award, a type of honor bestowed to those who have made a significant impact on their fans throughout their careers. The inaugural "Music Icon" award was given to Aguilera and presented by Becky G, Aguilera's recent collaborator. Aguilera is considered "the voice of our generation," an NBC press release obtained by People read.

As part of her acceptance, the songstress performed a medley of her hit songs, including "Beautiful," "Dirrty," and "Fighter," coupled with numerous outfit changes. And although her voice definitely got fans talking, her looks caused even more chatter.