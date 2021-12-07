Christina Aguilera's PCAs Performance Has Fans Talking For A Steamy Reason
Christina Aguilera's PCA performance has fans talking for a steamy reason
The People's Choice Awards aired on December 7, and the special award show saw many iconic performances. According to E! News, a few superstars showcased their musical chops during the broadcast, including Blake Shelton — who performed his newest song — and H.E.R., who performed a medley of Marvin Gaye's hits to honor the 50th anniversary of his seminal album, "What's Going On." But Marvin Gaye wasn't the only musician to be honored at the award show, which declares its winners via fan votes. This year's PCAs also highlighted Christina Aguilera, receiving her first-ever "Music Icon" award.
Although the People's Choice Awards have showcased musicians throughout the years, it has never before given out a Music Icon award, a type of honor bestowed to those who have made a significant impact on their fans throughout their careers. The inaugural "Music Icon" award was given to Aguilera and presented by Becky G, Aguilera's recent collaborator. Aguilera is considered "the voice of our generation," an NBC press release obtained by People read.
As part of her acceptance, the songstress performed a medley of her hit songs, including "Beautiful," "Dirrty," and "Fighter," coupled with numerous outfit changes. And although her voice definitely got fans talking, her looks caused even more chatter.
Christina Aguilera brought back her chaps
As part of Christina Aguilera's acceptance of the "Music Icon" award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, she performed a medley of many of her hit songs and new offerings, accompanied by many changes in her looks. She started the performance with a slowed-down version of "Genie in a Bottle" in an incredibly well-fitting black semi-sheer corseted dress. She then switched into an almost exact replica of one of her iconic "Dirrty" outfits — a black and yellow ensemble that featured chaps and little else. She then switched into a beautiful yellow wrap dress that artfully draped over her form.
These form-fitting outfits had her fans talking, and many took to Twitter to express their feelings over Aguilera's amazing looks. "She gave us 3 BACK TO BACK iconic belts, a touch of her hits, outfit changes. Hair, voice, looks. A heartwarming speech. She showed us why she was the FIRST to receive the music icon award," one user wrote. "Your outfits tonight we're [sic] fire you look as fabulous as 12 yrs ago. Great person and we still believe in you," another tweeted. "Ladies. Gentlemen. I need a moment for xtina's a**. That a** needs an award y'all," a third penned.
Although some seemed a bit unimpressed with Aguilera's outfit choices, many pointed to her fashion — and voice — as reasons she deserved the inaugural "Music Icon" award.