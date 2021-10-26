The Real Meaning Behind Christina Aguilera & Becky G's Pa Mis Muchachas

On October 22, Christina Aguilera dropped the music video for "Pa Mis Muchachas," which means "fo' my girls," featuring Nathy Peluso, Becky G, and Nicki Nicole.

The singer revealed that the track is an "homage to women," telling Billboard, "We wanted to make sure that this was definitely a representation of Latin women who are the strength of a family, the backbone." She added, "In the song we mention that I'm a woman that is strong because I was raised by a woman that was strong and so was she before that. It's something that gets passed down by generations." She added, "I chose Nathy, Becky and Nicki because of the strength they exude."

The tune includes lines like (via Genius, as translated by Google): "A woman as tough as me / She was the one that taught me all this flow" and "I'm not just a pretty face / I have strength, fire and dynamite/ If I'm skinny or curvy, how do you like it? / Be careful with this mamacita." These lyrics also echo Aguilera's press release comments about "Pa Mis Muchachas" being about "owning who you are and accepting others free of judgment." We love the message ... and that the superstar is putting out more Spanish music!