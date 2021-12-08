How Cardi B Stole Halle Berry's Thunder At The PCAs

Cardi B and Halle Berry have reunited, and this time around included a noticeable hiccup. But first, let's recap their epic friendship.

In November, the rapper and actor teamed up to work on the all-female soundtrack for Berry's directorial debut, "Bruised," and at the time, the two stars couldn't stop gushing about each other. "When I thought of what would be the voice that would be the pinnacle of what this soundtrack could be, of course I thought of the queen," Berry said in an interview with Billboard. "Who wouldn't want to have a Cardi B song and have her voice and her talents on their debut?" Berry even went as far as calling Cardi the "Queen of Hip-Hop," because as she told Jimmy Kimmel, "there's room for more than one queen."

Cardi B couldn't believe that the one and only Halle Berry even knew of her existence and felt honored that she was selected. "I was like, 'Oh my, gosh. Is this really happening? Is this the real Halle Berry?" Cardi exclaimed. "She knows me. She likes me. She loves me." And at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, it was Cardi's turn to brand Berry as queen — but she ended up accidentally stealing her idol's thunder in the process.