The Tragic Death Of America's Got Talent Contestant Skilyr Hicks

Former "America's Got Talent" contestant Skilyr Hicks has died. The reality star competed on Season 8 of the NBC talent search, and sadly died aged just 23, according to TMZ. Hicks' cause of death has not yet been confirmed publicly, though her mom, Jodi, did confirm to the outlet that Hicks died on December 6 and was "found lifeless in the home of a friend." Hicks also confirmed that her daughter had "mental health issues" and "substance abuse" problems and experienced depression in her short life.

Fans may recognize Hicks from her "America's Got Talent" audition. The star — who has several songs available to stream — appeared on the talent search back in 2013 when the judging panel was made up of Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, and her audition featured interview excerpts from Jodi who accompanied her daughter to the big audition, as Hicks was only 14-years-old at the time.

The young singer/songwriter performed an original song for the judges, titled "Brand New Day," and shared her touching story with the judges and America. She explained that she actually taught herself to play guitar in the wake of her dad's death, as he had passed away a few years earlier, and the song was for him. Hicks made it through the televised audition and performed a second original song, called "Second Chance," at the next stage but did not make it to the live shows.