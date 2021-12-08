Prince Charles' Friends Have This Extreme Fear About His Rift With Prince Harry

Prince Charles and his son Prince Harry haven't been on the best of terms in recent years. Although the two were once thought to be close, and Charles seemed very excited to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family — as evidenced by the fact that he was honored to walk her down the aisle, according to Town & Country — something went terribly wrong around 2018. During Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, the Duke of Sussex said that his dad had "stopped taking" his calls, according to Insider.

Since that interview aired, there have been all kinds of rumors surrounding Charles, especially when it comes to his relationship with his son. The main one, perhaps, is that he was the royal family member that questioned baby Archie's skin tone, a comment that Meghan and Harry shared with Oprah. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused to name the person behind the concern, an author claimed that it was indeed the Prince of Wales, though Charles has denied it, according to Us Weekly. Nevertheless, it is believed that Harry still isn't talking to his dad, and their rift has continued to grow with every interview that Harry has done over the course of the past year. Now, it seems as though Charles' closest friends have a very serious fear about the disconnect between the future king and his youngest son.