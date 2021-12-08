Prince Charles' Friends Have This Extreme Fear About His Rift With Prince Harry
Prince Charles and his son Prince Harry haven't been on the best of terms in recent years. Although the two were once thought to be close, and Charles seemed very excited to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family — as evidenced by the fact that he was honored to walk her down the aisle, according to Town & Country — something went terribly wrong around 2018. During Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, the Duke of Sussex said that his dad had "stopped taking" his calls, according to Insider.
Since that interview aired, there have been all kinds of rumors surrounding Charles, especially when it comes to his relationship with his son. The main one, perhaps, is that he was the royal family member that questioned baby Archie's skin tone, a comment that Meghan and Harry shared with Oprah. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused to name the person behind the concern, an author claimed that it was indeed the Prince of Wales, though Charles has denied it, according to Us Weekly. Nevertheless, it is believed that Harry still isn't talking to his dad, and their rift has continued to grow with every interview that Harry has done over the course of the past year. Now, it seems as though Charles' closest friends have a very serious fear about the disconnect between the future king and his youngest son.
Prince Charles & Prince Harry's rift could be history repeating itself
Royal expert Richard Kay wrote a piece for the Daily Mail in which he suggested that history may be well on its way to repeating itself. According to the article, Kay believes that the rift between Prince Charles and Prince Harry will be "as damaging as the war with Princess Diana." A source close to Charles told Kay, that "there is a feeling among some of his long-term friends that Harry's outbursts, whether deliberate or unintentional, are chipping away at the Prince's authority. This matters, as the day he becomes King is now no longer somewhere over the horizon." Kay adds that Charles isn't looking for any kind of confrontation, especially when it comes to his kids.
However, a source tells the Daily Mail that Charles "has been hurt by some of the things that have occurred, but it's also fair to say he has also been baffled too," but will he and Harry ever be able to sort things out? Well, a report from Page Six suggests that the "channels of communication are open," though things aren't exactly getting better at a rapid clip. "I don't think it's all roses. It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week," a source told the outlet. It does seem, however, that many feel that it is important for Charles and Harry to work through their issues — before it's too late.