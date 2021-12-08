Blake Shelton's Appearance At The PCAs Gets Thumbs Down From Fans

While Blake Shelton was able to take home the honor of The Country Artist of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards, his performance didn't seem to be a hit. Shelton performed "Come Back as a Country Boy" from his newest album, "Body Language," playing his guitar and performing as he typically would. However, some viewers didn't appear to be in love with this single and took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Shelton's song selection for the show.

"This Blake Shelton song is the worst song I have ever heard," one user wrote. "Almost all modern country music is garbage but this Blake Shelton song is the rotten banana peel on top. It sounds inspired by Bo Burnham's 'Pandering,'" another tweeted, seemingly upset by the composition of Shelton's song. And though some fans didn't express their frustration at "Come Back as a Country Boy" explicitly, they did express their confusion at Shelton's numerous commitments and his seeming inability to handle his schedule. "How Blake Shelton gonna be on the PCAs and The Voice at the same time?" one user wondered. "Whose idea was it for Blake Shelton to give the exact same performance two times in one night on #TheVoice and #PeoplesChoiceAwards?" a second questioned.

This small misstep is likely not going to cost Shelton any fans, but it'll be interesting to see if he chooses to schedule himself for two events on the same night in the future.