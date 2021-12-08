Blake Shelton's Appearance At The PCAs Gets Thumbs Down From Fans
The 2021 People's Choice Awards aired on December 7 and saw many fan favorites win awards, like Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson, and Tom Hiddleston. And while the music categories didn't seem to get as much love during this broadcast — with some Twitter users expressing frustration at that fact — some musicians did get the chance to show off their skills. The night saw musical performances by H.E.R., who performed a touching tribute to Marvin Gaye, and Christina Aguilera, who received a first-ever "Music Icon" award. The award show rounded out their musical portion with a country segment, featuring none other than Blake Shelton. Shelton, who had just performed on The Voice earlier in the evening, sang one of his newest songs, "Come Back as a Country Boy."
The performance was part of Shelton's award acceptance, as he won the People's Choice for The Country Artist of 2021, per People. This is the third consecutive year Shelton has won in that category, having also won previously as the Favorite Male Country Artist, back when the categories were split by male and female. But though his fans voted for him to win The Country Artist of 2021, not all of them seemed to be thrilled with his performance at the show.
Some fans don't love Blake Shelton's newest song
While Blake Shelton was able to take home the honor of The Country Artist of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards, his performance didn't seem to be a hit. Shelton performed "Come Back as a Country Boy" from his newest album, "Body Language," playing his guitar and performing as he typically would. However, some viewers didn't appear to be in love with this single and took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Shelton's song selection for the show.
"This Blake Shelton song is the worst song I have ever heard," one user wrote. "Almost all modern country music is garbage but this Blake Shelton song is the rotten banana peel on top. It sounds inspired by Bo Burnham's 'Pandering,'" another tweeted, seemingly upset by the composition of Shelton's song. And though some fans didn't express their frustration at "Come Back as a Country Boy" explicitly, they did express their confusion at Shelton's numerous commitments and his seeming inability to handle his schedule. "How Blake Shelton gonna be on the PCAs and The Voice at the same time?" one user wondered. "Whose idea was it for Blake Shelton to give the exact same performance two times in one night on #TheVoice and #PeoplesChoiceAwards?" a second questioned.
This small misstep is likely not going to cost Shelton any fans, but it'll be interesting to see if he chooses to schedule himself for two events on the same night in the future.