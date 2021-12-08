Tamron Hall Admits She Stole A Slimming Secret From Kim Kardashian

Tamron Hall is living her best life these days. Her daytime talk show, "Tamron Hall," was renewed in November in a two-year deal, according to WABC-TV. ABC News President Kim Godwin had nothing but praise to give Hall, stating that she is "a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host." She added that Hall is "a breath of fresh air" and that she "approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul." The news network is "delighted" to move forward for another two years.

If that wasn't enough, the news broadcaster also released her debut crime novel, "As the Wicked Watch: The First Jordan Manning Novel," in late October. The book tells the story of a journalist who works to discover the identity of a serial killer terrorizing Black women in Chicago, as per Google Books. Shortly after the release of the novel, Hall took to Instagram to post a photo set of the book alongside a sweet message thanking her fans for their support. She wrote, "my heart is so full from seeing the #TamFam with my new book!!" Hall's fan base, affectionately known as the "TamFam," expressed how much they loved the book in the comments section.

In the wake of the success of her book, Hall has been giving a number of interviews. In one such interview with the DailyMailTV this week, the Emmy-award-winning host dished on her celebrity role models and revealed which style secret she has adopted from socialite Kim Kardashian.