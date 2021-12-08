Alec Baldwin Can't Control His Anger After A Reporter Asks About The Accidental Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin has had a very tough couple of months. Back in October, the actor was on the set of the film "Rust" when the gun that he was holding launched a projectile that struck and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza, according to CNN. Several weeks later, Baldwin agreed to sit down for an interview with ABC News to talk about the incident. Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos that he doesn't know what happened on that tragic day. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said. "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he added.

Baldwin explained that he cocked the gun, but maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger. "I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun—the gun goes off," Baldwin told Stephanopoulos. When asked if he felt any kind of guilt, Baldwin said no. "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," he explained.

Following Baldwin's interview, many were left wondering how the gun fired off a live bullet if the trigger was never pulled. And while an investigation is still ongoing, some reporters have taken it upon themselves to try to get more answers out of Baldwin. But a run-in with a journalist from the New York Post didn't exactly go as planned.