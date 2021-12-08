Is Britney Spears Going To Invite Her Family To Her Wedding?
Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari after the model/actor proposed to her in September, according to People magazine. The two met on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" back in 2016. They had great chemistry, and soon realized that they had quite a bit in common. According to The Sun, the two "bonded over their love of sushi," and Asghari's humor was a big selling point for Spears.
The pop star, who was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on November 12, was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, the latter of whom she shares two sons with. Spears was previously engaged to her manager, Jason Trawick, but the two split in 2013. Spears hasn't said too much about her upcoming wedding plans, but seems to be taking things one step at a time as she learns to navigate life without someone giving her permission ahead of her every move.
The one thing we do know is that Spears is absolutely planning on having a wedding. In fact, she revealed that Donatella Versace is designing her wedding gown, according to Marie Claire. Spears shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post. And while the dress may be squared away, there is one big question that remains: Will Spears will be inviting her family to her wedding? Well, we may know the answer.
Britney Spears won't be inviting her parents to her wedding, source says
Britney Spears has been through a lot over the past decade, but 2021 proved especially challenging — yet rewarding — for her. Spears has been very candid about the strained relationships that she has with both her mom and her dad, and has hinted that things aren't good with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, either. However, with a wedding on the horizon, Britney could decide to forgive her family and invite them to her special day. But will she? Probably not. "As of now...none of her family [will be] invited to [the] wedding," a source told Us Weekly.
The "Piece of Me" singer, who celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo with her beau on December 2, 2021, is looking forward to what the future has to offer, and has been very open about her desire to have more children. "I'm thinking about having another baby," Spears captioned an Instagram post on November 16. It is safe to assume that Spears won't be including her family in that decision, either.