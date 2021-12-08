Is Britney Spears Going To Invite Her Family To Her Wedding?

Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari after the model/actor proposed to her in September, according to People magazine. The two met on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" back in 2016. They had great chemistry, and soon realized that they had quite a bit in common. According to The Sun, the two "bonded over their love of sushi," and Asghari's humor was a big selling point for Spears.

The pop star, who was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on November 12, was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, the latter of whom she shares two sons with. Spears was previously engaged to her manager, Jason Trawick, but the two split in 2013. Spears hasn't said too much about her upcoming wedding plans, but seems to be taking things one step at a time as she learns to navigate life without someone giving her permission ahead of her every move.

The one thing we do know is that Spears is absolutely planning on having a wedding. In fact, she revealed that Donatella Versace is designing her wedding gown, according to Marie Claire. Spears shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post. And while the dress may be squared away, there is one big question that remains: Will Spears will be inviting her family to her wedding? Well, we may know the answer.