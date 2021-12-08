How Nick Cannon Referred To Alyssa Scott After The Death Of Their Son

Actor and rapper Nick Cannon revealed the tragic death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, on December 7 during an episode of the "Nick Cannon Show." "I didn't know how I was gonna handle today but I just really wanted to grieve with my family, people who love you. I didn't want to make it about any pageantry so I kind of went back and forth of what I should do but I was always taught, you go through it, you grow through it, you keep pushing," Cannon began before dedicating the show to his late son.

According to Cannon, he and Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, opted to take Zen to the doctor when he was two months old after noticing the infant had a curious breathing pattern and that his head seemed larger than normal. "We didn't think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out," he explained. "We thought it would be a routine process."

Sadly, the process proved to be anything but routine. Cannon revealed that the doctors found a malignant tumor and a large amount of fluid building around Zen's brain which ultimately required a shunt. By Thanksgiving, Cannon said that Zen's health took a turn for the worse. "Not only did we get to see the sunrise but we got to see the sunset, too," Cannon recalled about his final day with his son.