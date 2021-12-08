The Reason Trump's New Company Is Already Raising Eyebrows

Nearly a year since Donald Trump left the White House, it seems his latest business venture is focused on the many claims the former president believes are true. Amid theories Trump has possibly permanently ruined his financial future — many are concerned his post-presidential brand is simply bad for business — the erstwhile commander-in-chief has forged ahead with a company he's purportedly brewed over for months: a social media platform named Truth Social.

A product of the newly-formed Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the conglomerate promised that a beta version of the app would be available to select users as early as November, per ABC News, but it was promptly taken offline after hackers infiltrated the site mere hours after TMTG went public with the product.

Now, less than two months after Truth Social's failed public debut in late October, it seems the app and the company who spawned it are once again making the media rounds, according to Yahoo! Finance — but not for great reasons. In fact, it seems like there may be even more disorganization afoot.