Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Was So Hurt Over Pregnancy Rumors

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been in the spotlight as much for her personal life as she has for her career. The "Friends" actor has been in a number of high-profile relationships over the years, including a famous romance with A-list actor Brad Pitt that ended in divorce. Aniston's second marriage to actor Justin Theroux ended in 2018, though the exes are still friendly today, according to Cosmopolitan.

Aniston recently told Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy" she thinks "it's time" for a new someone special after her divorce. "I didn't want to [date] for a long time and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," Aniston said, per Page Six. "I've been part of a couple since I was 20 so there was something really nice about taking the time."

Aniston has faced her fair share of public speculation about her relationships with fellow celebrities– particularly rumors about her future with children. Aniston, who does not have kids, is now speaking out against the false narratives and revealing how they made her feel.