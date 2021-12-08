Sylvester Stallone Just Got A Big New Job

Sylvester Stallone is taking his legacy to television. The movie star became an icon in Hollywood after originating the role of boxer Rocky Balboa in "Rocky," for which he snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1977. The Academy again recognized Stallone 39 years later, when he reprised the Rocky role in the 2015 film "Creed" and netted a nom for Best Supporting Actor. Stallone has also become an action hero in many of his films, including the "Rambo" franchise and more recently "The Expendables" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy" film series.

For Stallone, turning 75 hasn't gotten in the way of his career — in fact, it's been a motivator for the actor. "At my age, I look at every film like maybe it's my last bullet," Stallone told Esquire Middle East in 2020. "I try to aim it in the right direction and work hard on it." Stallone told the outlet that despite his age, he's better now than he ever was. "When you get older, you get better," he explained. "You get some wisdom. You may slow down physically, here and there a little bit, but you add gravitas."

Even at his age, Stallone's next role is set to mark a first for the star — and it could just be his most exciting project yet.