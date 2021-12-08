The Crucial Error Chrissy Teigen Made During Thanksgiving

This year's Thanksgiving was one for the ages. It was the first Thanksgiving gathering where millions were able to safely gather with their families, friends, and loved ones after the rise of COVID-19. Now, with vaccines, booster shots, and scientific breakthroughs at the helm, we, as a society, seem to be in a much better position than we were in March 2020 — allowing us to feast in all the turkey and pumpkin pie our hearts desired this year.

Those in the realm of entertainment were no exception. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surely had a Thanksgiving to remember with their two kids, son Miles and daughter Luna. This year's feast was also notable for Teigen as it was her first sober Thanksgiving. Taking to Instagram on November 25, she revealed it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!" "I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours," she continued, adding that, "I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year!"

We're incredibly proud of Teigen and her huge accomplishment! With that being said, however, she's now reneging on her latter comment — confessing that she actually did make a crucial recipe error.