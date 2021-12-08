What Is Blake Shelton Going To Surprise Gwen Stefani With On Christmas?

Married life for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appears to be a dream for the iconic duo. As previously reported by Page Six, they tied the knot at the chapel built at Shelton's Oaklohama ranch in July and enjoyed an intimate ceremony.

Since saying "I do," the pair have not been shy about expressing their love for one another. While backstage in downtown Nashville for the three-hour CMA Summer Jam concert, Shelton told People about how it felt to be married to the music powerhouse. "Married life so far is... it's incredible," he explained, adding, "She just can't get away from me now." During a recent appearance on NBC's "The Voice," where they first met in 2014, Stefani and Shelton proudly showed off their wedding rings directly at the camera for viewers to see. It was also Stefani's first time on the show since marrying the country singer.

At Thanksgiving, Stefani updated her 12.7 million Instagram followers with a series of photos from the holiday, one of which included a large neon sign on the wall featuring Shelton and Stefani's first name initials lit up in a large star. "sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving," she wrote. Now, with Thanksgiving out of the way, Shelton has exciting plans for surprising his wife this Christmas.